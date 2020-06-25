Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PM-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to defer hearing of his case as his lawyer is unable to appear before it on Thursday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam will conduct hearing of the NAB appeal against Lahore High Court’s verdict wherein it had granted bail to Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in the Ramzan Sugar Mills scam.

Chaudhry Akhtar Ali, Advocate on Record, submitted the application on behalf of the PML-N leader stating that the petitioner’s counsel Amjad Pervez is indisposed, therefore, he is unable to travel from Lahore to Islamabad to appear before the apex court and requested to adjourn the case.

It was March 21 when the NAB had approached the Supreme Court to cancel the bail of Hamza Shahbaz.

The NAB submitted that the division bench of the LHC has fallen an error by not considering the cardinal principles of criminal law as envisaged under the provisions of Section (9) (b) NAO, 1999.

It further submitted that the high court has not appreciated the evidence available on record in its true perspective which resulted in grave miscarriage of justice and has prejudiced the case of the prosecution It prayed the apex court to grant leave to appeal against the order passed on February 6, 2020 passed by the LHC.

The NAB questioned as to whether the LHC erred in not considering that the constitutional petition was neither maintainable nor competent and suffered from legal infirmities hence not proceed able which fact was duly apprised during the hearing but not finding to that extent was given by the court.