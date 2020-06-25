Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has directed all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) in the province to allocate 20 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients in public sector hospitals.

The MTIs were further directed to start conduct­ing coronavirus tests round the clock, feed data to health system on daily basis and make available additional staff to ensure best possible healthcare of pandemic-hit people, said a news release here.

The MTIs have been directed to share data with health department on daily basis, ensure avail­ability of well trained clinical and non-clinical staff and contact the latter in case of staff deficiency. The MTIs have been asked to immediately arrange additional staff through walk-in interviews and contractual hiring or request the locum to remove staff deficiency.

“No hospital should refuse admission to any COVID-19 patient. In case, an MTI is full to the capacity, it should contact control room for bed management at the director-general health ser­vices offices for making alternate arrangements.” The directives also included proper waste man­agement. For COVID-19 patients, the municipal waste is also considered as infectious waste.

Therefore, each hospital must make special arrangements for the waste disposal of coro­navirus patients.