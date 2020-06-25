Share:

rawalpindi - Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in various crimes, filed cases against four persons over violation of traffic rules and removed encroachments from 13 places during month of June, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

Similarly, the PHP provided assistance to some 17 persons who got stuck in troubles while traveling and prepared five diaries to end cattle theft in beat area, he said.

According to him, Incharge Patrolling Post Bewer SI Syed Ahsan Abbas Kazmi, following the directions of SSP PHP SajidKiani and DSP Sardar Babar Mumtaz, has held two POs from different parts of his beat and handed them over to Police Station Kahuta officials, he said adding that the PHP also stopped four trucks on charges of overloading and got registered cases against them with PS Kahuta.

The spokesman said SI Syed Ahsan Abbas Kazmi along with his team also responded to some 17 emergency calls and helped out the people facing problems during travel. “PHP also pasted reflectors along with roads to make night travel easy for tractor trolly drivers,” he said.

He said five diaries were also prepared to control cattle theft in the area. Moreover, PHP officials also briefed the people about precautionary measures to avoid being affected from coronavirus asking them to wear masks and gloves. Anti-corona spray was also done in the check post besides planting scores of tree around under Green Pakistan Campaign by the Check Post Incharge SI AyedAhsan Abbas Kamzi, he said.

In a statement, DSP Sardar Babar Mumtaz said he has issued directions to PHP officials to cooperate with the road users and to play active role to curb crime from the city.