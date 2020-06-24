Share:

ISLAMABAD- Former West Indies great Michael Holding is of the view that Pakistan cricket team would be better off coming to England than staying in their home in the prevailing situation, triggered by coronavirus pandemic. Around 10 Pakistan players were tested positive for coronavirus after the PCB carried out testing on the entire 29-member team, set to fly out to England on June 28. “Well, it would seem that England are safer than whatever is happening in Pakistan right now. As of the 4th July, England are set to have relaxations in their restrictions,” Holding said in his YouTube programme. “They will be reducing the six feet apart rule that was being insisted on, bringing it down to three feet or one meter apart. Things are getting a little bit easier there. “They (Pakistan team) are perhaps better off coming to England as opposed to staying in Pakistan because it is even worse there. Once they get to England, they will be in a bio-secure area. “Once they arrive they will have to do their two weeks of quarantine as I am doing at the moment. They will be moved to a bio-secure area to make sure they are not infected. They should be okay from there on,” he added.