ISLAMABAD - Wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has approached the Secretariat police against the ‘death threat’ extended to her husband via a video.

“I am the wife of Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is a judge of the Supreme Court and to whom a death threat has been extended,” reads the opening sentence in the application seen by this scribe. The person in the video tells that her husband should be shot publicly, said the application submitted with the Secretariat police station on Wednesday.

Sarina Isa also enclosed a USB with the application containing the video of the intimidator. She quoted the intimidator as having said, “Jo aadmi bhi embezzlement mein pakra jaye, chahay Faez isa… seedha firing squad kay samnay kar diya jaye.”

She, ‘through an internet search’, identified the intimidator as Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza but does not know if this is his real name.

She further said in the application that many powerful people were not happy with her husband and she suspected that the death threat to her husband was in continuation of what they have been facing.

“I suspect that whoever ordered the journalist Mr. Ahmad Noorani to be beaten up is the real mastermind and the person who wants to now eliminate my husband,” she claimed in the application. She said that threatening to murder a judge of the Supreme Court was the worst kind of terrorism. “Many powerful people want to get rid of my husband and it is your duty to find out who they are and arrest them,” she wrote in the application and asked the police to register an FIR against the culprits.

Actually, Sarina Isa, in her application, has referred to a video available on social media in which a religious leader is generally suggesting punishment for embezzlement in Pakistan on the pattern of what is being practised in China where the plunderers are made to stand before a firing squad. The religious leader suggested same kind of punishment in Pakistan no matter the culprit is Faez Isa, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari or someone else.