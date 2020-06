Share:

Tripartite agreement signing ceremony for Kohala Hydel Power Project is being held on Thursday.

In a tweet, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority retired Lt. General Asim Saleem Bajwa has termed it a historic day.

He said it will be the largest power sector investment of 2.4 billion dollars in one IPP.

Chairman CPEC Authority said with Prime Minister's clear direction to expedite CPEC projects, all stakeholders worked hard to bring this day.