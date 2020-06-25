PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to use the newly constructed building of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for the treatment of Corona patients and the health department has been directed to take necessary steps on war footing in order to ensure availability of the required trained human resource including doctors, paramedics and nurses to make the hospital operational without any delay.
The decision was taken in a meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 held with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair. The meeting also gave go ahead to the health department to conduct walk-in-interviews for hiring of human resource of different cadres for the treatment of Corona infected patients. Similarly, communication and works department, PTCL and PESCO have also been directed to ensure immediate utility connections in the building of PIC.
Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra, Minister Labour Shokat Yousafzai, Advisor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant high ups attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed on the latest situation of COVID-19 across the province, enforcement of smart lockdown, progress made so far to enhance the capacity of public sector hospitals and other matters related to Corona pandemic. The meeting stressed the need to make the smart lockdown more effective and ensure strict implementation of SoPs in markets directing the divisional and district administrations to take appropriate steps to this effect.
Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that issue of SoPs violation be taken up with the elected representatives of trader community and they should be given a couple of days for ensuring the implementation of SoPs in their respective markets. He said even then if SoPs are violated in any market then such markets be immediately closed down.
The meeting also underlined the need to devise effective strategy to contain possible outbreak of Corona pandemic during the upcoming Eid ul Adha and constituted a committee headed by Secretary Home for the purpose. It was also decided that cattle markets would be established only in the specific areas under proper SoPs for buying and selling of sacrificial animals. Briefing about the capacity enhancement of public sector hospitals of the province, the meeting was informed that public healthcare capacity for critical care patients has been significantly increased whereas steps are being taken on emergency footings to further increase the capacity.
The Chief Minister directed that central control room should be integrated with all the hospitals further directing that focal persons of all teaching hospitals should be nominated in order to utilize the ICU and HDU beds allocated for the COVID-19 patients in possible best manners.
The meeting was informed that with the support of National Disaster Management Authority, 450 beds would be added to the current capacity of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Women & Children Hospital Rajjar, Charsadda and Women & Children block Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad. 40 ICU beds, 110 HDU beds and 100 isolation beds would be provided to Peshawar Institute of Cardiology by mid of July.