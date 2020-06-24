Share:

LAHORE-Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has flayed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the national cricketers for not observing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Latif’s criticism came after 10 members of Pakistan’s England-bound squad tested positive for COVID-19. “The players, who have been tested positive, were practising without following safety guidelines, hence they were bound to face a problem,” he said this in a video on YouTube.

According to Latif, unprofessional approach of the PCB and those of players was to be blamed for the positive cases. “I also went to the ground for one day, but I maintained safe distance from Rohail Nazir. You have to follow the protocols and keep distance,” he said. The former captain said that now the PCB selection committee should find out better replacements of the affected players. “The selection committee must have started finding the better and suitable replacements, who must be tested well in time,” Latif added.