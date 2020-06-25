Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday ordered a province-wide crackdown against those involved in the sale of coronavirus related medicines at exorbitant rates and warned hoarders of strict action.

The Chief Minister asked the administration to initiate action against hoarders and submit a report to the CM Office. He also directed the concerned authorities that there should be no shortage of corona medicines in an emergency situation. “The line departments should also ensure the availability of necessary medicines at fixed rates as their shortage will not be tolerated at any cost”, the Chief Minister warned.

Assembly members apprise CM of problems in constituencies

MPAs from different districts called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and congratulated him for presenting a relief- oriented budget for 2020-21.

They also apprised the CM about the problems of their areas and the Chief Minister assured that development work will be done on a priority basis and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the solution of genuine issues.

Talking about government actions to control the spread of COVID-19, the CM said that most affected areas had been sealed to achieve the desired results.

He exhorted upon the assembly members to monitor the implementation of governmental instructions in their areas because public support was essential to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

He expressed the satisfaction that recent restrictions had produced encouraging results.

People should make a habit to observe precautionary measures, the CM maintained and warned that markets and bazaars, failing to observe SOPs, will be closed down.

He asserted that restrictions about wearing face masks were being implemented strictly at public places and government offices and citizens should fulfil their social responsibility by observing the precautionary measures.

Those who called on CM included Provincial Ministers Yasir Humayun, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (retired), Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Assembly Members Umer Aftab, Khurram Ejaz, Sher Akbar Khan, Muhammad Sibtain Raza, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari, Sarfraz Hussain, Shahida Ahmed and Sabrina Javed.

Also, another batch of MPAs called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his assembly chamber set up in a local hotel on Wednesday and discussed different issues.

Talking on this occasion, the CM maintained that the country was going through unusual circumstances due to coronavirus and asked the public representatives to utilise their energies for dealing with it.

The Punjab government, he said, had made concerted efforts to overcome the spread of coronavirus and daily testing capacity of the province had also reached twelve thousand.

He asked the public representatives to monitor the prices of essential items in their districts while remaining in constant contact with the administration.

Buzdar also asked them to visit hospitals to monitor the medical facilities and encourage the doctors and paramedics engaged in serving the ailing humanity.

“It is time to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity and I have also visited more than 20 districts to take stock of public problems”, the CM observed.

The CM regretted that opposition leaders only made tall claims and were hiding in their houses while leaving the affected people alone in this difficult moment.

The opposition parties have weakened the national unity through their negative politics on corona and did nothing except lip- service, he maintained. “Those making hollow claims have not done anything practical for the eradication of coronavirus.

It is easy to lecture but requires commitment and passion to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity.

One can make tall claims while sitting in the drawing-room without taking any practical steps.

The opposition, which has left the affectees alone in this hour of trial, is itself isolated.

The 22 crore people know that the government has taken timely steps for dealing with coronavirus and collective decisions have been made in consultation with the stakeholders”, the CM concluded.

Those who called on the CM included provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khaqwani, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khitchi, Abdul Hai Dasti, Muhammad Hanif, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Khurram Sohail Khan Leghari, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dareshk, Ch Iftikhar Hussain, Abdul Rehman Khan, Adil Pervaiz, Umer Farooq, Sonia Ali Raza Shah and others. Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good governance committee Col (retired), Ijaz Hussain Minhas were also present.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF PROF MUGHEES UDDIN

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Prof Mughees Uddin Sheikh, a famous teacher of journalism and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

“I pray to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He has rendered invaluable services in the field of journalism and I am deeply saddened over the death of Mughees Uddin”, he added.