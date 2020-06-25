Share:

Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced Redmi 9 in Pakistan. The brand-new entry-level smartphone touts major upgrades from its predecessor, including an all-purpose AI quad-camera set up, 6.53’’ FHD+ Dot Drop display, powerful chipset and edgy design. Starting at PKR 27,499, Redmi 9 will be available for purchase online via mistore.pk and it will be also available at offline market nationwide on all Mi stores and Preferred partner shops starting from 27,499PKR.

Reinventing the entry-level smartphone experience

As the first entry-level Redmi smartphone to feature an all-purpose quad-camera set up, Redmi 9 helps capture life’s special moments. Whether you’re looking to take a quick snap, wide-angle group shot, close-up with stunning details or beautiful portrait photos, Redmi 9 has you covered. The device also integrates fun and creativity into the photography experience with premium camera features, including kaleidoscope and palm shutter.

Meanwhile, users can view more with Redmi 9’s bigger and better screen. Featuring a 6.53’’ FHD+ Dot Drop display, Redmi 9 offers an optimal visual experience with crystal-clear detail at your fingertips. It also comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Corning® Gorilla® Glass for on-the-go protection.

Optimized performance for all

On the performance front, Redmi 9 sports an optimized MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, delivering a 207% improved performance* over its predecessor. Paired with a 5020mAh (typ) large capacity battery, Redmi 9 packs the power you need for everyday work and play. This performance beast even supports 18W fast charging technology to keep your sideline time to a minimum so you can get back in the game.

Stylish with more features to love

Redmi 9 features the stunning smartphone design you deserve. On the back cover, it leverages a chic gradient color design and an anti-fingerprint ripple texture. The rear fingerprint sensor is specially designed to sit beside the camera set, and surrounded by a trendy circle design featured on Redmi’s current smartphone lineup. Altogether, this makes Redmi 9 even more comfortable to hold and unlock.

To round it out, Redmi 9 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and multi-functional NFC**, while supporting dual SIM usage and an additional microSD card slot. With Redmi 9, users don’t have to compromise – they can have it all.

Redmi 9 will be available in three color variants: Carbon Grey, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple. The 4GB+64GB variant will be available for PKR 27,499 on online platform mistore.pk and it will be also avaiable at offline market nationwide on all Mi Exclusive stores and Prefered partner shops.

Redmi 9 Quick Specs:

Redmi 9

Display

6.53’’ FHD+ Dot Drop display

400 nit (typ) brightness

Color contrast ratio: 1500:1 (typ)

NTSC: 70% (typ)

TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification

Reading mode 2.0

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

Rear camera

13MP wide-angle camera

8MP ultra wide-angle camera, 118° FOV

5MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor

Front camera

8MP selfie camera

Body

Splash-proof nano coating

Dimension

163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1mm

Processor

MediaTek Helio G80

12nm process technology

Oct-core CPU, up to 2.0 GHz

Weight

198g

Security

Rear fingerprint sensor

Face unlock

Charging

5020mAh (typ) battery

18W wired fast charging

10W in-box charger

Network support

Dual 4G standby

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0

Multi-functional NFC**

IR blaster

System

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Variant

3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB**

Expandable storage up to 512GB

Available color: Carbon Grey, Ocean Green, Sunset Purple

*Data acquired through Xiaomi internal test.

** Availability may vary across different markets.