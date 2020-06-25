Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, as member of the party’s Core Committee, the highest decision-making body. Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee through a notification, issued on June 23, said that Shahzad was being nominated in exercise of the powers conferred by party constitution and under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also the party chairman. “Indebted to my leader @ImranKhanPTI for his trust and mentorship, May Allah gives me strength to serve my party @PTIofficial and Pakistan to best of my abilities,” said SAPM Shahzad through a Twitter post following issuance of the notification.