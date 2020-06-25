Share:

SIALKOT - Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high intensity Indian-made mortar shell in Chak Amru, Shakargarh tehsil on Wednesday. According to police, some villagers spotted the mortar shell in the fields and informed the police. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called which defused the shell. BDS officials said that it was an Indian-made shell, weighing 22 pounds. They said that India forces had used the shell in 1971 Indo-Pak War, which could not explode. Later, the BDS took this shell into custody.