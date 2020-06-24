Share:

Islamabad-The annual TV event was set for 26 January 2021 but has been pushed back to 20 April instead. The awards are still taking place at The O2 in London, but, despite Boris Johnson’s recent decision to ease lockdown measures, organizers are still erring on the side of caution. They said in a statement: ‘The National Television Awards has today announced that the 2021 NTAs has been rescheduled to Tuesday 20th April 2021 and tickets will be honored for the new date. Information about new NTA voting categories being launched in 2021 and the first round of voting will be released this autumn.’ Ticket holders for the show - which was hosted by David Walliams in 2020 - will also be contacted shortly by Ticketmaster or AXS, who can help fans with any queries about the rescheduled date