ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned multiple missile and drone attacks towards Riyadh, Najran and Jazan by the Houthi militia. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan appreciated the successful interception of the missiles and drones, which prevented the loss of innocent lives. She said that Pakistan will call for immediate cessation of these attacks. She said Pakistan “reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.”