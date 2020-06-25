Share:

4044 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 192,970.

These include 71191 in Punjab, 74070 in Sindh, 23887 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9817 in Balochistan, 11710 in Islamabad, 1365 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 930 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 3903 with 148 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 21,835 corona tests were carried out during this period.

81,307 patients have so far recovered from the disease.