ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the United Nations Security Council to declare four Indian nationals as terrorists.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan had proposed the designation of four Indian nationals in 2019 under the United Nations 1267 Sanctions List, namely Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji.

She said that these individuals were financing, sponsoring and organizing terrorism inside Pakistan by providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and others.

“We are disappointed that Pakistan’s proposal to designate Venumadhav Dongara as a terrorist has been objected to,” she said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan hopes that the listing requests of other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner.

She said that taking advantage of the prolonged conflict in the neighbourhood, “India has fomented terrorism inside Pakistan by providing training, financial and material support to terrorist groups to kill innocent people in Pakistan.”

Aisha Farooqui said that these Indian nationals were now residing in India with impunity which vindicated Pakistan’s position that India is a state-sponsor of terrorism.

Relations between the nuclear-armed rivals are strained and tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats, often on charges of espionage, are common.

Neither the country has a permanent High Commisioner in place and in the Last week, Pakistan’s government had rejected Indian assertions that the two Indian diplomats had been “forcibly abducted,” saying the men had been involved in a hit-and-run traffic accident and had been returned to Indian custody after legal formalities were completed.

Both the countries have ordered the reciprocal 50 percent reduction in the high commission staff. They said the staffing cuts must be made within seven days.

The latest round of hostility began when India expelled two Pakistan embassy officials on May 31 for alleged spying. Islamabad termed the allegations “baseless”.

Last month Indian police released a pigeon belonging to a Pakistani fisherman after an investigation found that the bird, which had flown across the contentious border between the two countries, was not engaged in “spying”.

Tension was already high after India in August last had scrapped Muslim-majority Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and imposed a major security clampdown.