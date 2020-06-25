Share:

ISLAMABAD - Coinciding with the celebrations prompted by the university’s gigantic leap amongst the world’s elite higher education institutions (HEIs), National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has indexed yet another booming success by landing amongst the top 50 young universities of the world, as per Top 50 under 50 (2021) QS University Rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), UK, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

As per details, NUST has been ranked #41 in the world, ascending 10 positions from its last year’s ranking of # 51. For the past five years, NUST has been consistently making headway in this ranking category against a very competitive global higher education environment, soaring from its standing between 81-90 HEIs in 2016 to its present absolute position of #41.

As per the new young university rankings, NUST has emerged as the #1 university in Pakistan and secured the highest ever position in the ranking category by any university in the country. Achieving such a big milestone in less than 30 years of its inception is a proof how NUST is committed to its legacy of merit and quality in the realms of higher education and research.

This ranking is based on the same indicators as that of the QS World University Rankings, except for university’s age. These performance indicators include Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, and International Faculty & Students. The category is designed to highlight universities whose performance in Teaching & Research is increasingly impressive, considering their age and resources.

After continuous protest of doctors and employees of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the hospital administration decided to give one month basic pay to all employees as risk allowance, The Nation learnt on Wednesday.

According to the meeting minutes regarding distribution of risk allowance to PIMS employees held, it was unanimously considered that all employees of PIMS are at risk, therefore all employees of PIMS should be paid one month basic pay.

It was also considered that all PGs are to be paid Rs30,000 across the board. All those PhDs who have performed their duties specifically in isolation wards/quarantine center will be paid extra risk allowance according to the duties performed as per duty roster, verified by concerned supervisor.

It also said that all house officers are to be paid Rs16,000across the board and all employees of PIMS who have been performing their duties relevant to COVID-19 are to be paid risk allowance for the period of their duties and preference will be given on performance.

It said that cash distribution through DDO will be made till 10th July, 2020 and the head of concerned components/sections will confirm distribution in writing and will submit to the Director Finance, accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Prof. M. Amjad Cb, joint Executive Director (CH), Dr. Iqbal Khan Durrani, Director Finance Fawad Buzdar, DD Admin Naveed Sheikh, DD MCH Dr. Nasreen Butt, DD Coord Syed Jamil H Sherazi and Assistant Account Officer Ch Khalid Mehmood.