Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the federal government is completing its responsibility regarding uninterrupted provision of development funds to the merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

Talking to a group of Members of National Assembly hailing from the merged districts, the Prime Minister said ensuring the completion of development projects in the stipulated time is the first and foremost priority of the government.

The meeting discussed public welfare and development issues, measures taken to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and progress on the roadmap regarding socio-economic development.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister on his personal interest and efforts.

The delegation comprised of MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, and Muhammad Iqbal Khan and was headed by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting on development of various precious gems in the country here on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that promotion of gems sector will help create enormous job opportunities for the youth besides increasing exports of the precious stones.

The Prime Minister regretted that no effort was made in the past to utilise the numerous natural resources that Pakistan is blessed with.

Imran Khan directed to present a detailed report on difficulties being faced by gems industry and how to promote this sector through a comprehensive and thorough roadmap.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the proposal of the establishment of gemstone city in the federal capital to attract foreign investment and promotion of gems exports.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister during a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also approved the launch of Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile application.

Usman Dar briefed the Prime Minister on how digital technology could contribute in the effective functioning of the Tiger Force.

The Tiger Force application, which will contain the feature for geo-tagging, will help in the smooth running of the team.

The Prime Minister while expressing satisfaction over the effective use of Tigers Force through digital technology said that youth were asset of the country and their passion for serving the nation was praiseworthy.