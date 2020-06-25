Share:

KARACHI - Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Provincial Assembly of Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that performance of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi is marred due to massive corruption, mismanagement and nepotism and the main culprit in this regard is the political appointments in this national institution.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said despite getting millions of rupees in terms of monthly salaries the top officials of the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) were absent for the last three months. The PTI leader said this while addressing a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly Building here.

He said a retired person was appointed as head of NICVD on political grounds, who was receiving Rs6.5 million salary per month but did not bother to attend his office in last three months. Executive Director of NICVD Nadeem Qamar did not attend his office even in present crisis situation, he added.

Haleem Adil Shaikh pointed out that the NICVD was under debt of Rs16 billion at the moment.

He said an amount of Rs40,000 from each angioplasty procedure which was performed at the NICVD deposited into a special pool, which was onward distributed to the accounts of ED NICVD and other officials. This is tax payers’ money but the way they used it, is illegal and injustice, he added.

He said that the NICVD Welfare Trust was established, which was illegal because no government hospital or entity could form trust with its own name. The NICVD Trust was established but there was no accountability of the Trust, he added.

He said that the Board of Director of NICVD comprised 12 members. He said the secretary of the trust has opened the account of this trust in a private bank. He said same political appointees are leading this trust. Huge corruption is made in the name of this trust, as it is above any accountability and audit. He said Sindh chief minister is the chairman of the board of directors of NICVD. He said there are 10 to 12 members of this trust but only a few persons put their signatures on the minutes of the meeting of this trust.

Speaking about NICVD, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the three hospitals were established around 50 years ago and these are Federal government-owned hospitals.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that when the District Hospital Jacobabad was closed, then where Rs 180 million rupees were being spent.

He said that 111 hospitals in Sindh had been handed over to a non-governmental organization (NGO) due to inefficiency to run these hospitals. The provincial government was not capable to run even district and taluka hospitals, and it talked about running the NICVD, he added.

“Bilawal had given a challenge the PTI government to show one other hospital like the NICVD Karachi in whole country. We accept our defeat, give a walkover to Bilawal and declare him as a winner.” Haleem said and added really there was no institution like the NICVD in the whole country, which was getting Rs36 crore annually just for salaries.

The PTI leader said Nadeem Qamar was appointed as the executive director NICVD because he was the real brother of PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar. He said this person was also appointed as the director of SICVD. Haleem said these were purely political appointments. “But we accept us as defeated by Bilawal, as no other hospital like the NICVD is really present in whole country.”