ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday emphasized the need for transformation of Katchi Abadis (slums) into developed areas with health, education and road infrastructure facilities.

He was chairing a meeting on Katchi Abadis here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The meeting was attended by Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt General (retd) Anwar Hyder and Deputy Chairman Major General Amir Aslam Khan, and Secretary Housing & Works Dr Imran Zeb Khan.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Member of Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited Chairman Samar Ali Khan attended the meeting through video link from Karachi.

The meeting discussed various options with regard to the development of Jamshaid Quarters, Pakistan Quarters and Railways Katchi Abadis in Karachi, and the provision of alternative arrangements for their occupants.

The president asked the Ministry of Housing and Works and other relevant organizations to devise a strategy by involving the community and private sector to develop the areas as well as suggest a way out for resolving the residential issues of their occupants. The meeting also appreciated that the Chief Justice of Pakistan was taking a keen interest in addressing these issues of Katchi Abadis.