LAHORE-Zonal Director Enforcement, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Muhammad Farooq called on the office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and had a briefed discussion on the issues being faced by the business community.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Executive Committee Member Wasif Yousaf discussed issues of mutual interest including liaison between LCCI and PTA, awareness amongst the business community, illegal use of devices for communication purposes.

Zonal Director PTA said that use of amplifier device for communication purposes is illegal and strict action against the users, importers and sellers of these devises is one of the top priorities of PTA.