KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that the recent statement of former president Asif Ali Zardari had dispelled all false claims regarding his health.

The provincial Information minister said that rumors about the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari had been circulating for a long time but they were just rumors. He said that the pictures of former President Asif Ali Zardari released on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had disproved all the rumors.

Meanwhile, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while responding to the recent revelations made by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, said that despite the full support of all national institutions, the failure of the PTI government was obvious to all.

The provincial Information Minister said that the revelations made by federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were based on facts. He said that Usman Bazdar always came under criticism, in Punjab, but in reality it was a failure of PTI government in Punjab. The senior provincial Minister said that Usman Bazdar was a simple man, adding that, the people of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not not stand by him. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that whether it was Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or even at federal level the state of affairs were as bad as they were never before, since the PTI government came to power.

The provincial Information Minister said that when the PTI did not come to power, if there was a change of officer in a province, they would protest against it, adding that, today when PTI had formed government in Punjab, the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General of Police were being replaced again and again. He criticized that Usman Bazdar did not make the country’s economy worse.

It was the failed policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that had brought the country’s economy to its present state, the Minister added.

Shah said that because the direction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was wrong, nothing was going to be right in two years or as much time as anyone could give them to govern. The provincial Information minister said that Imran Khan always brought his minister back to the important post who led to his failure. He said that the economic team that Imran Khan used to make big claims about was no longer visible, adding that, now new people who came from outside had taken over. Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Prime Minister Imran Khan had denied all their claims repeatedly. The provincial Information Minister said, it was the only government that considered taking a U-turn from a good thing’s claim. He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did everything that it considered bad before coming to power. The senior provincial minister said that after two years of performance, how could one hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would bring any improvement or change.

Shah said that the innocent people of Pakistan who thought that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would come and solve all the problems of the country were regretting today. The provincial information minister said that people had realized that they voted for the wrong people by relying on false claims and false consolations. He said that all those who voted for PTI members were going through difficult times of their lives today. The senior provincial Minister said that still there was time for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to abandon the politics of taking a U-turn, and take positive steps focusing on solving the problems of the people.