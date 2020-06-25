Share:

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali had directed the Revenue Department to expedite campaign for recovery of government arrears across the division. He said that concerted efforts should be made to achieve the targets by June 30 and no slowness or negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He was presiding over a meeting in which overall performance of revenue department including revenue recovery in four districts of the division was reviewed. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, Additional Commissioner Rai Wajid Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal Rabi Cheema, Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, Imtiaz Baig, General Assistant Revenue Malik Rashid, Assistant Commissioner Under Training Dr Zaneera Aftab and other officers besides Deputy Commissioners of other districts participated in the meeting through video link. Divisional Commissioner, while reviewing the progress of recovery of government arrears in different sectors, emphasized on achieving the remaining targets in terms of stamp duty, registration fee, capital value tax and water rate and said that in case of non-completion of weekly performance review and targets, the concerned officer would be held accountable. He asked the Deputy Commissioners to assign targets to the Revenue Department and monitor them thoroughly, the performance should be very clear.