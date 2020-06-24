Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee recovered 29 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs 167.36 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.65. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 167.5 and Rs 168.5 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 14 paisas to close at Rs 189.07 against the last day’s trading of Rs 189.21. The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.57, whereas a decrease of 56 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 208.96 as compared to its last closing of Rs 209.51. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 8 paisas each to close at Rs 44.6169 and Rs 45.5664 respectively.