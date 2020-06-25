Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishatar Called on Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Wednesday and dis­cussed with him matters related to the distribution of cash amount to the de­serving families of the province affect­ed by the Corona pandemic under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme as well as matters related to the manage­ment of Langar Khanas in the province.

They agreed to carry out new survey in the newly merged South and North Waziristan Districts to enlist maximum deserving families for financial assis­tance under the Ehsas Initiative of the federal government. It was decided to finalize a feasible work plan to this ef­fect. Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz was also present on this occasion.

Regarding distribution of cash amount in the province under Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme, the Chief Minister said the entire process of dis­tribution had almost been complet­ed in a well organized and transparent manner adding that only the deserving families fulfilling the set criteria have benefited the relief package.

Mahmood khan lauded the role of Dr. Sania Nishatar and her entire team to make the pro poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan a real suc­cess across the country. He also appre­ciated the role of Chief Secretary Khy­ber Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his team and the administration of all the dis­tricts in the province to manage the cash distribution process in an admi­rable manner.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said that coopera­tion and coordination of the provincial government regarding cash distribu­tion had been unprecedented and she looked forward for the same spirit in future as well. Later on, the Chief Min­ister along with the Special Assistant to PM inaugurated Langar Khana in Pe­shawar set up in collaboration with Si­lani Welfare Trust.

Talking on this occasion the Chief Minister said that opening of the Lan­gar Khanas was a pro poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to pro­vide free meal to deserving people. More such Langar Khanas would also be opened in the province to facilitate maximum deserving people. He also thanked the management of Silani Wel­fare Trust for launching the initiative in the province.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan and Sa­nia Nishatar also visited the cash distri­bution point of Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme in a government school and reviewed the arrangements to fa­cilitate the people visiting the distribu­tion point to collect their cash amount.