PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishatar Called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters related to the distribution of cash amount to the deserving families of the province affected by the Corona pandemic under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme as well as matters related to the management of Langar Khanas in the province.
They agreed to carry out new survey in the newly merged South and North Waziristan Districts to enlist maximum deserving families for financial assistance under the Ehsas Initiative of the federal government. It was decided to finalize a feasible work plan to this effect. Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz was also present on this occasion.
Regarding distribution of cash amount in the province under Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme, the Chief Minister said the entire process of distribution had almost been completed in a well organized and transparent manner adding that only the deserving families fulfilling the set criteria have benefited the relief package.
Mahmood khan lauded the role of Dr. Sania Nishatar and her entire team to make the pro poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan a real success across the country. He also appreciated the role of Chief Secretary Khyber Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his team and the administration of all the districts in the province to manage the cash distribution process in an admirable manner.
Dr. Sania Nishtar said that cooperation and coordination of the provincial government regarding cash distribution had been unprecedented and she looked forward for the same spirit in future as well. Later on, the Chief Minister along with the Special Assistant to PM inaugurated Langar Khana in Peshawar set up in collaboration with Silani Welfare Trust.
Talking on this occasion the Chief Minister said that opening of the Langar Khanas was a pro poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide free meal to deserving people. More such Langar Khanas would also be opened in the province to facilitate maximum deserving people. He also thanked the management of Silani Welfare Trust for launching the initiative in the province.
Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan and Sania Nishatar also visited the cash distribution point of Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme in a government school and reviewed the arrangements to facilitate the people visiting the distribution point to collect their cash amount.