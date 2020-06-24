Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Sports, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta on Wednesday inaugurated a 2-day online training programme about Sports Infrastructure Development on Wednesday. The 2-day online training is being organised for Punjab’s divisional, district sports officers and coaches under the auspices of Sports Department Punjab. Addressing the Punjab sports officers, the Secretary Sports stressed upon the Punjab sports officers to put extra emphasis on the development of sports infrastructure. “Punjab sports officers must attain expertise on the preparation of ADP, PC-I and PC-4 and keep in touch with the Project Management Unit. They should also inspect the under construction projects being completed under the supervision of the Project Management Unit,” he added. Ehsan said: “All the sports activities are stalled in the country that’s why we have started online training of our sports officers. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and his team deserve huge congratulations on the launching the online training programme. Punjab’s all sports officers must avail this training fully.”

Director Admin Javed Chohan said that the basic purpose of the online programme is to improve the abilities of officers. “Punjab sports officers will be provided complete guidance in solving their problems relating to PC-I and PC-4. Senior officers and experts are available all the time in head office for the guidance of aspiring officers,” he added.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti imparted training regarding different projects and grounds. He also informed the officers about the measurement of different playgrounds for different games and rules and regulations of various sports.

Revenue Consultant Iqbal Shahid informed the officers about acquiring land and other legislative matters. Chief Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, Assistant Director Nasir Malik and Akram Soban of PMU also delivered lectures.