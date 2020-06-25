Share:

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday has tested negative for novel coronavirus.

Sheikh Rashid had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8 and went into self-isolation at his home. He was later shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi as a precautionary measure on his doctor’s advice.

On the other hand, Pakistan has confirmed 148 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 192,970. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,903.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,044 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.