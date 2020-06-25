Share:

LAHORE - In the wake of COVID19 situation and considering essentiality of resumption of workplaces and offices, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent COVID19 spread.

On the recommendation of Technical Working Group (TWG), the P&SHD, through a notification, informed that COVID19 is a highly transmissible disease which spreads through respiratory droplets produced during coughing, sneezing and talking of the infected person including a vast majority of asymptomatic people.

The droplets may contaminate surfaces and hands. Individual’s hands can get contaminated after coming in contact with shared surfaces. Touching eyes, mouth and nose with contaminated hands transmits the virus to the body that affects the respiratory system.

The managements are required to ensure hands’ hygiene, etiquettes i.e. respiratory hygiene through face covering, etc, social distancing, cleanliness and disinfection, health status of staff and visitors and COVID19 awareness of staff.

The managements concerned are required to implement precautionary measures to avoid disease spread in the workplaces and offices.