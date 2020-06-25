Share:

HYDERABAD - Panelists in a webinar organized by Sindh University on Wednesday urged the government, civil society and social organizations to take note of alarming rise in suicide trend in Mirpurkhas division, as they called for immediate, stringent steps and strategies to nip the sinister tide in the bud.

This they said at the live webinar organized by University of Sindh, Jamshoro in collaboration with the Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP) on the theme “Growing Suicidal Trends in Mirpurkhas Region and Passive Society” via Sindh University’s official Facebook page.

In addition, Noor Muhammad Bajeer, CEO Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP), Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed PhD in Suicide Syndrome-FCPS, Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Deputy Commissioner Umer Kot, Abdullah Ahmed, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tharparkar, Tanveer Jahan, Director, Democratic Commission for Human Development (DCHD) and Dr. Shahnawaz Dal, Prominent Psychiatrist participated as learned panelists, whereas SU Registrar, Associate Professor, SU Department of Sociology Dr. Ameer Ali Abro served as the host of this live webinar.