Share:

FAISALABAD - University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Endowment Fund’s Technical Advisory Committee had approved 11 research projects.

Out of these projects, four research projects were on locusts and one project on coronavirus.

In the meeting, the scholars from different universities and research institutions presented their research proposals for funding. Chairing the meeting, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that agriculture was backbone of the economy which was contributing 19 percent to GDP.

He said that tangible research work was prerequisite to meet demand of modern era. He was of the view that agriculture sector in the country was under the grip of different challenges for which we had to take immediate measures to ensure food security.

He said that a project on development of vaccination of cows and buffaloes had also been approved.

He said that industry- academia linkages would pave way to move towards the knowledge based economy.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Ghazi University Dera Gahzi Khan Dr Muhammad Tufail, Vice Chancellor (VC) UVAS Dr Nasim Ahmad, DG Agriculture Research Dr Abid, Director Livestock Research Dr Muhammad Iqbal, DG Extension (Livestock) Dr Haider Ali, and UAF deans attended the meeting.

Executive Director Endowment Fund Dr Mehmood Ahmad Randhawa while giving the briefing and presenting the agenda said that all possible measures were being taken to produce the tangible researches that would help address the problems of the agriculture sector and to uplift the sector at par with international standards.