

Despite much criticism, Aitzaz Ahsan, is doing his best to bail out his client in distress by pleading his case before the Supreme Court. As a lawyer, he is duty bound to represent any client who pays him or rewards him in numerous other ways. The only selfless feat Aitzaz ever achieved was when he led the movement for restoration of judiciary. It was an unnatural behaviour on his part; the real Aitzaz now defends the prime minister who has refused to write to Swiss authorities to reopen cases of money laundering by the president. Time and values have changed so much that it seems Aitzaz does not trust the judiciary he helped to restore.

DR. A. P. SANGDIL,

Norway, March 23.