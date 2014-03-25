LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said solid economic policies of the PML-N government have begin to yield positive results while the efforts being made for elimination of extremism and resolving of energy crisis are also proving fruitful.

The Chief Minister said this while talking to a delegation of American Business Council led by its President Saad Aman Ullah Khan which met him here Monday. Steps taken for promotion of investment in the province and prospects of investment in different sectors were discussed in the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, Chief Minister said that the PML-N government has not only created a favourable atmosphere for investment but has also announced special incentives for the foreign investors. He said that China has offered historic investment package of 32 billion dollars to Pakistan and power projects of 20 thousand megawatt will be executed in energy sector through this package. He said that the prominent Chinese companies will make investment of two billion dollars in industrial zone of Faisalabad while it has also assured cooperation for the provision of infrastructure in Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park in Lahore.

President of the Council Saad Aman Ullah Khan and other members of the delegation said that they have high expectations of PML-N government which has offered special facilities to the investors.