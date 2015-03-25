Islamabad - Forty-eight junior-level employees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have been promoted simultaneously for the first time in the history of the university. Many of them were master-degree holders who were working as peons for the last about 15 to 20 years.

Meanwhile, the university arranged special three-day training workshop, enabling them to provide efficient services to students, through better positive thinking, behaviour and skill.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over the concluding session of the workshop here Tuesday, assured that he always would attach top priority to the welfare of the lower-grade staff. He underlined the importance of professional development for the capacity-building of the employees, stating they are also developing research-culture so that the university could achieve the true objectives of higher education. He hoped that the employees will devote their energies for imagine-building of the university.

During the training, the employees were acquainted with new techniques and methods office-management and file handling. Dr Amir Shah highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop. Later, the vice chancellor distributed certificates to the participants of the workshop.