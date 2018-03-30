Share:

LAHORE - The two-day 4th Colour and Chem Expo 2018 kicked off at the Expo Centre on Saturday with display of products and technology by more than 130 local and foreign companies.

The companies from Pakistan, China, India, Taiwan, Turkey, Germany, UAE and UK displayed products and accessories involving dyes, chemicals & allied industry. The Expo, organised by the Event and Conference International (Pvt) Ltd, has international partners: China Dyestuff Industry Association (CDIA), the Gujrat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association (GDMA) India and BRAGG Expo Shanghai Co. Ltd. The event is supported by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA).

Acting President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Khawaja Khawar Rasheed inaugurated the expo. Talking with media persons, he said that the colour and chemical expo is another good initiative for the local industry to interact with foreign companies for better quality products.

He said the Pakistani textile and processing industry has enormous potential to buy imported dyes and chemicals, adding the joint ventures between Pakistani traders and foreign companies to manufacture dyes and chemicals in Pakistan would be an added advantage.

Vice President LCCI Zeeshan Khalil was the guest of honour on this occasion. President of the China Dyestuff Industry Association (CDIA) She Zing Pyan said that Chinese companies are very much interested to launch joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts in textile industry. Pakistan economy is growing at fast pace, he added.

Abdul Rahim Chghtai, the president of the Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association, told reporters that some Chinese companies participating in the expo have offered local traders for joint ventures. Director Event and Conference International Rashid Ul Haque informed that the event is incorporating digital printing, textile printing & screen printing, equipment and machinery exhibition. He said the Expo 2018 has brought together players from different sectors.