LAHORE - Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) has announced holding 7th International Halal Conference and Expo on 17th & 18th of April at a local hotel here.

Prime objectives of the event include showcasing of the livestock, allied industries and Halal trade potential among international community to increase the Halal trade of Pakistan. Agency has invited more than 30 international potential buyers and exhibitors to visit Pakistan and observe the livestock and halal value chain of the country. PHDA has also planned field visits of the foreigners to the livestock farms, abattoirs and allied industries. A cooking completion among girls’ colleges will also be conducted on the 2nd day of the event to showcase the traditional foods of Pakistan. Halal industry experts form Kazikstan, China, Malaysia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and others have confirmed their participation in the event.

Chairman PHDA Justice Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan has said that all arrangements of the event have been completed and stalls booking is also about to end. He further said that during two days event, private sector, international Halal business players and government officials will sit under one umbrella and find solutions of the problems faced by Halal sector to improve the export of Halal products and various MoUs among stakeholders would be signed.

He further said that government of Punjab is striving to boost up Halal industry of the country and this event is a flagship for the same which will increase the potential of Halal trade of the province.