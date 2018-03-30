Share:

The incumbent PPP government, it appears, wants to devastate the education sector of Sindh. The passage of the controversial Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, will bring 24 public-sector universities under the control of CM, as chancellor. Alike primary and secondary education, the higher education will also fall victim to the indifference of ruling elite in the province. The ingrained menace of “copy culture” is great epitome of prevailing situation. It is disheartening to see Sindh just placed above FATA in terms of quality education, as recently reported by Alif Ailaan. Even the war-ridden provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have outperformed Sindh. Effectively, the forthcoming political interference in the running of the univerties will destroy our present and future generations alike. Unfortunately, the titular champions of democracy have done a great disservice to our students and scholars. Hence, our youngsters will never forgive us for our silence on the matter of their lives. Here, the words of Matin Luther King: “ In the end, we will not remember the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.”

MOHAMMAD PANAH MAGSI,

Larkana, March 13.