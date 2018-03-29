Share:

rawalpindi - The Anti Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi Region has received more than 1,200 complaints during 2017 from citizens against officials of different government departments for taking bribe for doing their legal works.

However, the ACE has registered cases against 132 corrupt government officials of the government departments, said Director ACE Rawalpindi Region Arif Raheem at a press briefing on Saturday.

He said that ACE investigators received a total of 1207 public complaints against officers of government-run departments while the investigators held inquiry into 703 complaints. He informed the cases were registered against 135 corrupt officials while 138 accused were arrested.

Arif Raheem said that following the instructions of high-ups, ACE officers have been holding open courts in all 24 tehsils of the division to listen to public complaints against the government officers involved in corruption. “So far, we held open katcheris in 11 tehsils and received public complaints against government department officers,” he said.

He said a special campaign has also been launched by him through media and broachers to motivate public to approach ACE Rawalpindi Region against the corrupt elements sitting in government-run offices.

He said zero-tolerance would be adopted towards the corrupt officers.