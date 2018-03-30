Share:

OKARA - A senior revenue officer said that the government's wheat procurement policy must be implemented in letter and spirit.

Chairing a meeting here, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Umar Javed said that gunny bags would be delivered to the farmers on merit, adding that dealing wheat procurement would be quite transparent. He vowed to provide all kinds of facilities i.e. seating, potable water, fan, shade etc. to farmers at wheat procurement centres. The revenue officer said that committees would be formed for a solution to the problems of farmers at wheat purchasing centres.

District Food Controller Mehr Akhtar Hussain, Renala Khurd Assistant Commissioner (AC) Amir Raza, Dipalpur AC Abid Hussain Bhatti and other officers concerned attended the meeting. The lists of girdawari would be updated and displayed at the assistant commissioners' offices which the farmers must check before March 31st and submit complaints if they had objections.