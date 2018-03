Share:

PR LAHORE - KARRS Paint Industries has announced that cricketing legend Shahid Afridi, will be coming on board as brand ambassador for its flagship brand, Happilac Paints. The announcement event, held here at a local hotel, was attended by the company's director Ammad Sikka and senior management. One of Pakistan's oldest and largest paint manufacturers, Happilac Paints has a considerable market share in its category and has presence in Tajikistan and Qatar.