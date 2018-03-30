Share:

MULTAN-The Agriculture Department is going to launch an energy audit of 120,000 agricultural tube-wells in Punjab to prevent loss of electricity, sources disclosed.

Sources said that currently over one million agricultural tube-wells are functional across Punjab out of which 120,000 are being run with electricity. "About 30 percent energy loss is estimated while running tube-wells which is not just a big national loss but the loss of farmers too," sources asserted. Sources added that 60 per cent shortage of water for agriculture was expected this year which would be made up through tube-wells. "It is estimated that a big amount of electricity is spoiled due to irresponsible use of tube-wells. That's why agricultural engineering department has been tasked to conduct an electricity audit of tube-wells," sources further explained.

The assistant agricultural engineers will conduct audit of at least 15 tube-wells a month in each district and evaluate the loss of electricity.

The department hopes that the electricity loss can be decreased considerably with the help of latest technical gadgets in light of opinion of experts after the analysis of tube-wells.

STEPS FOR TRANSPARENCY

IN PAPER CHECKING

Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt has said that steps are being taken to ensure transparency in paper checking process, adding that entire society needed to work together to crush "booti mafia". Talking to the media after inspecting matriculation examination centres here at Government Boys and Girls High Schools Daulat Gate on Saturday, the commissioner added that the examination system needed more reforms. He declared that he would personally monitor practical process and ensure transparency. He said that the examination was a major parameter to assess the preparation and hard work of students and we needed to bring improvement in this system.

He said that the motive behind visiting examination centres was to provide facilities to the students, check booti mafia and bring improvement in the system. He issued direction for supply of new furniture to the schools. He also instructed concerned officials to ensure sale of quality edibles at school canteens. He said that the government was determined to offer peaceful and transparent environment to the students so that they could express their capabilities.