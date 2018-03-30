Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the government was spending enormously on education department but even then the results of public sector educational institutions were not better than the private institutions.

The prime minister expressed his views while addressing the annual result announcement ceremony of AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur. He claimed that his government had brought reforms in the education sector reducing the influence of politics in the department.

The prime minister directed the education department to focus on quality education to improve the performance of the educational institutions in the state. He stated that the incumbent government had introduced the National Testing Service (NTS) for recruitment in education department.

"The implementation of the NTS will improve the quality of education," he said. He admired the hard work of the students who got positions in annual examinations and also greeted their teachers and parents. He said that these students are the assets of our State and all credit goes to their parents and teachers.

"The way they achieved significant positions in their educational career, they should serve the nation and country in future for the advancement and development," the prime minister maintained.

He said that there are 5 universities, 3 medical colleges, hundreds of degree colleges and schools including other public and private educational institutions are working in Azad Kashmir."It is an encouraging thing that private educational institutions are far ahead of the public educational institutions in the context of the results," the prime minister said.

He lamented that the recent inductions through NTS has included 36,000 aspirants but unfortunately only 6,000 passed. He added the reason of those failures is our poor education system which is necessary to develop.

The prime minister said that in order to promote extra curriculum activities besides education in Azad Kashmir, educational institutions as well as playground will also be made for students to perform healthy activities. Moreover, he said that refresher courses are being started for teachers' training.

Earlier, Farooq Haider distributed gold, bronze, silver medals and cash prize and certificates to the students receiving significant positions in the exams of intermediate 2017.

He also distributed Shields to the heads of educational institutions in the field of sports competitions. Meanwhile, he inaugurated the online examination system in BISE Mirpur and the Board administration pledged to use all modern resources to establish transparency in the examination system.

BISE Mirpur Chairperson Anjum Afshan Naqvi presented the annual progress report of the Board. AJK cabinet members including Minister for Higher Education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Minister for Food Syed Shaukat Ali Shah, Member Legislative Assembly Ch. Rukhsar Ahmed, Secretary Higher Education Zahid Abbasi, Vice Chancellor MUST University Dr. Raja Habib ur Rehman, Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal and other senior officers of the AJK government were also present.