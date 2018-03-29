Share:

The closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 ahead of the final at National Stadium on Sunday will be a star-studded affair. Among the stars who will be headlining the ceremony are pop stars Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy, Strings band, Farhan Saeed and Aima Baig, the PSL announced on twitter with a picture of stars who will perform during the closing ceremony and asking the Karachites get ready for night full of fun and entertainment! The closing ceremony would stary at 6:Pm before the start of the PSL final match and the spectators would be entertained with a show of music and lights.