ISLAMABAD - A 23 parties alliance formed under the head of the All Parties Muslim League chief Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf will finalise the return plan of the former president in April and in this connection a four-day meeting of the alliance will start in Lahore from Sunday (today).

The decision of the APML Chairman Gen (retired) Pervez Musharraf’s return was already decided in the meeting held in Dubai on March 21, and now the final date and place of his landing back in the country would be decided by the 23 parties’ alliance Awami Ittehad.

Sources in the APML informed The Nation that most likely Gen (retired) Pervez Musharraf would land in Karachi but still there was no final word on it as the leaders of the alliance would be taking up this issue along with other matters relating to the alliance’s election campaign and preparation of elections manifesto for the upcoming general elections.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that Gen (retired) Pervez Musharraf would be accorded a rousing welcome on his return and in this connection the alliance’s component parties would be activated.

The meeting of the alliance would be chaired by the Awami Ittehad Secretary-General Mohammad Iqbal Dar, while other members of the alliance including Riaz Fatiana head of Awami League, Allama Mohammad Zubair, Ahmad Zaheer chief of Jamiat-i-Ahle Hadis, Dr Pervaiz of Mashiah Party, Allama Zulfiqar chief of Azadar Council League, Gohar Ali Khan of the Pakistan Council Muslim League and heads of the parties in the alliance would participate in the four-day deliberations.