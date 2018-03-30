Share:

After going through two national security advisors in two years, United States President Donald Trump makes perhaps his most dangerous appointment yet; the president has named John Bolton, a hardliner US diplomat, as his new national security adviser.

Bolton’s aggressive, pro-war views, are alarming and extremist, even by Trump’s standards. From all angles, Bolton is a war hawk; he is a strong proponent and defender of the Iraq war, and is dismissive of peace attempts, advocating for the military option as the safest response. Bolton’s appointment in this time is particularly damaging on two fronts- North Korea, and Iran.

The Trump Doctrine’s handling of relations with North Korea and Iran has seen some of the worst of America’s foreign policy in history, where in the North Koran case, diplomacy centred around childish insults between world leaders on Twitter, as well as repeated threats of nuclear action. It is only recently that relations between the two countries have cooled down. With things finally looking up after Trump accepted an invitation from Kim Jon-un for a historic US-North Korea summit, this appointment of Bolton is bad news.

With Iran, the situation is even worse. Bolton has proved to be an extremist on issues with Iran, having written an op-ed in 2015 titled, “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran”, where he advocated for military strikes to curtail Iranian nuclear growth. With Bolton on board, it is safe to say that the already vulnerable Iran nuclear deal is headed towards a death, a consequence that has pushed all Western allies to pressure US to not back out.

With Tillerson and Matis gone - two voices of reason who told Trump to stick with the Iran deal - and the rest of his government also slowly replaced by yes-men and glory-hounds, US foreign policy is set to become more erratic and combative. Impulsive decisions in North Korea and Iran can lead to disastrous consequences and destabilisation for the world.

The international community - and especially those nations that purport to a leadership role in NATO and the western alliance - must step up and make up for destabilisation. Western allies of the US must amplify what they have already been doing-pressure US into playing nice and abiding by international law. Perhaps this pressure may result in US seeing that discipline is in its own self-interest- Trump’s unpredictable behaviour and backing out of agreements has already drove the US into isolation.