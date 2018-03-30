Share:

FAISALABAD - An assistant sub inspector and two dacoits were killed in a shootout occurred during wee hours of Saturday morning.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Gulberg Abid Zafar told the media on Saturday that four bandits were in a bid to steal batteries and other items from the tower of a local cellular services provider company in Muhammadpura Street No-1 when police received a call.

The police promptly responded the call by rushing to the spot and laid siege to the outlaws. The officer said that the police personnel asked the dacoits to surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

As a result, ASI Shafqat and constable Liaqat sustained bullet injuries. The police also returned the fire in retaliation and as a result two outlaws suffered critical gunshot wounds.

Both the outlaws, however, succumbed to their wounds on the spot whereas their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

Both police officials were rushed to hospital where ASI Sbafqat breathed his last while condition of constable Liaqat is critical, the DSP added.

Disclosing identity of the dead dacoits, the police officer said that the bandits were identified as Zahid, resident of Chak 504/GB and Muhammad Afzal, resident of Zia Colony Arifwala. The DSP said that special police teams have also been constituted to trace whereabouts of the runaway outlaws.

RS5.191M FOR PARKS'

REHABILITATION

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has allocated Rs5.191 million for the rehabilitation of city parks.

A spokesman for the PHA said on Saturday that Rs1.937 million would be spent on the rehabilitation of Jhumra Road Park near graveyard whereas Rs1.428 million would be spent for Aasa Singh Park D-Type Colony.

Similarly, Rs303,000 would be spent on electric work of Usman Park Jameel Abad, Rs294,000 on installation of water pump in Farooqia Park Sharif Chowk D-Type Colony, Rs695,000 for a park in Ejaz Town and Rs531,000 on tree plantation of Satiana Road Model Graveyard, he added.