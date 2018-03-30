Share:

Call for setting up body to address domestic workers’ issues

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of civil society have demanded the quarters concerned to set up a regulatory body to look after domestic workers issues.

According to a survey conducted on the issues of these domestic workers, it was revealed that they faced a plenty of challenges while performing their duties but remained silent on all hardships just to smoothly feed their family members.

It said that these domestic workers do work in the homes of others on very low payment by providing a range of services including sweeping washrooms, washing clothes, cooking and taking care of children.

They have to continue their work for long hours but in response they faced challenges like low wages, rude behaviour, receiving late salaries and sometime they faced allegations of theft and even faced imprisonment on wrong charges.

Amina Bibi, who works for a family as maidservant since 2015 at Sector F-6, said “My entire family members have been serving this family for long time but still failed to win their trust as daily we have to face a new allegation or threat from them.”

She added: “We have no option but to face these allegations but remained focus to our work as if we leave this job how we can earn for our small kids and other family members.”

Salma Bibi, another domestic worker said: “I have been working as housemaid for the last 15 years but during the entire period my problems were multiplied rather decreasing as winning the hearts of house owners was really a tough task.”

Asifa Gulraiz, a maidservant at Sector G-9 said “No one cares about us and about our needs as struggle and hard work without any relief has become a routine in our life.”

Ehsan Danish, a social activist urged to proper implement existing laws that protected the rights of domestic workers while demanded new laws for their protection and safety.

He said that there should be a regulatory body to resolve the issues of domestic workers.–APP

IESCO issues power suspension notice

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 15:00pm, Millatabad, Peshawar Road feeders, 09:00am to 15:00pm, F-7 (Katchery), Ajmal Shaheed feeders, 08:00am to 14:00pm, 6th Road, Comm; Center, Farooq Azam, 4th Road, E-Block, Shaheed M.Din, Abu Bakar, Tariq Shaheed, Residentially Colony, T&T, Asghar Mall, B-Block, New Malpur, Shakrial, J.M Road feeders, 09:00am to 13:00pm, HFF-3&4, HMC-1 feeders, 13:00pm to 17:00pm, HFF-1, 2 & 5, HMC-2 feeders, 09:00am to 16:00pm, Mari Time feeders, and surrounding areas.–APP

90 teachers to be regularised

Rawalpindi : As many as 2,000 male and female teachers from Punjab, including 90 teachers, from district Rawalpindi would be regularised. These teachers were appointed on contract basis under the Public Service Commission from year 2014 to 2017.

Some 33 male, 42 female teachers of BPS 17 and 7 male, 8 females of BPS 18 and 5 Deputy Director Education (DDE) officers from Rawalpindi district are also among the teachers to be regularised.

Record has been completed regarding regularisation of the teachers and orders will be issued in April. –Online