SADIQABAD-Locals, especially the farmers have been teetering on the brink of starvation due to three-month long blockage of canal water by the Irrigation Department.

This was stated by renowned businessman Haji Khadim Hussain and Anjuman-e-Tajran president Khalid Saleem Ch during a media talk here the other day.

They said that people had already been suffering from worst economic circumstances and now the three-month long canal water blockage had added to their problems. "People don't find water to drink. Their crops have been damaged. Their agriculture lands have been turned into barren lands," they maintained, adding that they had not enough water to drink their cattle.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the situation and order the irrigation high-ups to release water in local canals.

REHAB TO SHABBY

ROADS DEMANDED

The alleged indifference on the part of public representatives and the departments concerned has caused main roads of the city to deteriorate.

Talking to The Nation, renowned industrialist and member of RY Khan CCI Ch Mazhar Mehmood said that the roads including Tillu, Minthar, Jamaluddin Wali and Bhong roads were in dilapidated condition. He said the roads had been causing multiple problems for the transporters travelling on these roads for the transportation of cotton and sugarcane crops. "Every year, we pay tax for using roads but the administration and public representatives have never bothered to take any step for their repair," he regretted. He flayed the government for denying 1 million Sadiqabadians' right to live a respectable life as they lacked basic facilities. He demanded the public representatives and the departments concerned to ensure repair to these roads, warning that people would be forced to take to roads otherwise.