- 10:59 PM | March 29, 2018 Children among six drown as boat capsizes in Nawabshah
- 10:53 PM | March 29, 2018 New frog species found in Venezuela and Colombia
- 10:48 PM | March 29, 2018 Teary-eyed Lehmann tenders resignation as Australia coach
- 10:45 PM | March 29, 2018 Social entrepreneurship foundation to launch entrepreneurial project at Faisalabad University
- 9:19 PM | March 29, 2018 Netflix series on corruption scandal angers Brazil's former president
- 9:13 PM | March 29, 2018 Russian spy daughter's health rapidly improves
- 9:00 PM | March 29, 2018 Wenger's desire for success at Arsenal still strong
- 8:48 PM | March 29, 2018 JPP welcomes extradition agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia
- 8:24 PM | March 29, 2018 Lawmakers announce 'Balochistan Awami Party'
- 6:57 PM | March 29, 2018 Egypt's Sisi wins second term with 92% of vote: state media
- 5:32 PM | March 29, 2018 Karachi at the forefront of a political upheaval
- 4:48 PM | March 29, 2018 Balochistan CM terms Abbasi's statement 'regrettable'
- 4:34 PM | March 29, 2018 PM Abbasi to visit Afghanistan: FO
- 3:35 PM | March 29, 2018 IHC suspends ECP's order on MQM-P's leadership
- 3:34 PM | March 29, 2018 ICC to review punishment for ball-tampering
- 2:48 PM | March 29, 2018 Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm support for each other
- 2:02 PM | March 29, 2018 Avenfield case: AC resumes hearing against Nawaz, family
- 1:50 PM | March 29, 2018 A bridge so far: China's controversial megaproject
- 1:34 PM | March 29, 2018 Astronomers find the 'impossible': a galaxy without dark matter
- 1:21 PM | March 29, 2018 CJP shouldn't have said what he did: Nawaz