islamabad - The Capital Development Authority is all set to auction nearly 30 commercial plots of the city including two for construction of high rise buildings, an official said on Saturday.

The statement issued said that the auction would be commenced on March 27, 2018 and will be concluded on March 29, 2018 at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad.

In order to ensure transparency in auction proceedings, Chairman CDA, Usman Akhtar Bajwa has approved the constitution of a high level 11 members committee headed by Member Finance, CDA, Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz.

The auction committee include Member Planning & Design Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Member Estate Khushal Khan, Deputy Director General Estate, Deputy Director General (Law), Deputy Financial Advisor-II, Director Public Relations, Director Regional Planning, Director Urban Planning, Director Estate Management-II and Deputy Director (Finance) as its members.

In order to finalize arrangements of the upcoming auction, a meeting of the auction committee was held at CDA Headquarters which was chaired by Member Finance, Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz.

The committee was told that during the three-day auction, two commercial plots of Blue Area for construction of high-rise buildings will be presented for auction in addition to 22 plots for Class-III shopping centers. Out of the class-III shopping centre’s plots, two plots are located in sector F-6, one in sector F-8, two in sector F-10, two in sector F-11, one plot in sector G-10, three in sector G-11, four in sector D-12, one in sector I-8, two plots in sector I-11, one class-III shopping centre in Shahzad Town and three in sector I-14.

Similarly, seven commercial plots located in different Marakiz including two plots in Markaz D-12, two in Markaz I-8 and three plots in Diplomatic Enclave would also be presented for auction. At the auction, three plots for construction of apartments located in Markaz F-10, G-11/1 and G-11/3.

Similarly, one hospital plot in Markaz G-11, one hotel plot in Markaz G-11, one filling station plot in Blue Area / F-7 and one petrol pump plot in G-8/1 Mauve Area will be presented.

Moreover, one commercial plot in community core sector H-8/2, one commercial plot in H-11/4, two commercial plots in Margalla Town Phase-II and two industrial plots in sector I-10/3 are also in the list of plots to be presented in the upcoming auction.