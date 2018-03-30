Share:

KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies implementing the security plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final at the National Stadium have sealed all routes leading to the stadium ahead of today’s match.

According to details, law enforcement agencies on Saturday evening sealed all roads leading to the National Stadium, including Dalmia Road, Hassan Square, Karsaz, University Road, Kashmir Road and KDA Chowrangi. The roads were sealed by placing barricades like trucks, containers and water tankers. Troops of the Sindh Rangers have also been deployed to check the movement of the general public. As per the security plan, only spectators having CNICs and PSL tickets will be allowed to move towards the stadium. Spectators will reach the stadium using the shuttle service provided by the government, after parking their vehicles at the five designated places on University Road, Kashmir Complex and Dalmia Road.

Law enforcement agencies were busy doing rehearsals on Saturday to maintain law and order on the match day. Extra contingents of law enforcers, including the Sindh Rangers and police, have been deployed on routes leading to the stadium. Rangers and police personnel can be seen patrolling the city roads on mobile vans and motorcycles. Armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and police commandoes were also seen at some points on the designated routes. Special guideposts have been set up for cricket fans who intend to come to the stadium.

Furthermore, Karachi has been decorated with national flags and cut-outs of PSL players with welcome banners as well as LEDs. Colourful lights and the greenbelts, particularly on the roads leading to the stadium, are presenting a festive look.

Apart from decorating the city, big banners can be seen on the city roads promoting the Sindhi culture, history and heritage. Citizens can be seen enjoying such decorations and taking selfies, especially with life-size portraits of the cricketers.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal chaired a meeting and reviewed the final security measures for Sunday’s match. He visited the National Stadium along with the home secretary, additional inspector general of police and other officials. Siyal was briefed about the final security preparations and close cooperation among all law enforcement agencies on movement of international and national players from their hotel to stadium and then from stadium to their hotel. All deployed security personnel were briefed about security plan to make foolproof security measures at all levels for players and guests during the match. On this occasion, Siyal said successful security measures would be appreciated internationally.